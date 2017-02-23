Baylor Family criticizes hiring of Philly law firm, Houston attorney by university

WACO - Members of the Baylor Family are criticizing the university’s Board of Regents for hiring another outside law firm and a high-priced criminal defense attorney to represent the institution in the yearlong, campus-wide sexual and domestic assault scandal.

In a statement from the Bears for Leadership Reform Thursday, the organization is demanding disclosure of legal fees associated with the hiring of Philadelphia law firm Cozen O-Connor and Houston Criminal Defense Attorney Rusty Hardin.

The firm was hired after several attorneys from Pepper Hamilton left to begin a new practice that focuses on institutional responses to sexual assault and other acts of violence. Hardin was hired to represent Baylor in a civil lawsuit filed by former Baylor Assistant Athletics Director Colin Shillinglaw.

BLR President John Eddie Williams said the events of the last year will cost the school at least $223 million and immeasurable damage to the university’s reputation.

“With $223 million, Baylor could provide 1,408 four-year, full-tuition scholarships and over three years of rent-free housing to all undergraduate students,” Williams said.

There are eight pending lawsuits, two Title IX investigations, a Big Xii investigation, a potential NCAA investigation and the University’s accreditation agency has put Baylor University on notice, the organization stated.

The Baylor Family said they have made it clear it wants to see greater transparency from Baylor’s 34-member Board of Regents in the wake of the scandal, but the regents have rejected numerous disclosure requests, information on payments to victims and settlement agreements.

“We are concerned that the interests of Baylor students, faculty and alumni are being sold out so the Board of Regents won’t have to disclose damaging revelations about its own failed leadership,” Williams said.

