Baylor Fires Coach Brandon Washington

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach fired.

KCEN 8:02 AM. CST February 07, 2017

Baylor University has fired Strength and Conditioning coach Brandon Washington after being connected to a prostitution sting. 

Heidi Alagha reports live from McLane Stadium for Texas Today. 

