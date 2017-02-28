KCEN
Close

Baylor football player Travon Blanchard suspended on protective order

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 8:53 PM. CST February 28, 2017

WACO - Baylor football player Travon Blanchard was suspended indefinitely after a complaint alleging he assaulted a woman was made. 

District Attorney for McLennan County Abel Reyna confirmed Tuesday a protective order was issued against Blanchard. 

The Baylor Athletics Department said they are aware of the complaint made against Blanchard and are taking the appropriate campus student-conduct measures. 

They released the following statement: 

The Baylor athletics department is aware of a complaint made against Travon Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. Immediately upon notification on Feb 7, the appropriate campus student-conduct process was initiated and Blanchard was suspended indefinitely from all team related activities, pending the outcome of the investigation. 

 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories