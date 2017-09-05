Baylor football tickets available at discounted price

WACO - Baylor is set to take on University of Texas San Antonio this weekend and if you don’t have tickets, now is your chance to get some.

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County has teamed up with Baylor University and have a set aside a block of tickets at a discounted price. The prices for the game this Saturday are $20 for bench seating and $10 for berm seating.

The money from the tickets will help to support The United Way and the 41,000 people they serve in Waco and McLennan County.

“Everyone talked about the Baylor game and how they wait for the tickets,” Barbara Mosacchio, Executive Director of United Way Waco said. “Our phones right off the hook. People have a really great time at the game and people get up pretty early to get these tickets so I think we have some left and we are hoping to have a sellout crowd this year.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets. Use promo code: UNITED WAY.

© 2017 KCEN-TV