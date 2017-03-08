Baylor grad dies trying to save animals from wildfire

(Photo: Facebook)

A 2004 Baylor University graduate died while trying to save animals and a home in a massive wildfire in the Texas panhandle this week. The victim has been identified as rancher Sloan Everett.

"He died protecting his family, the land and his way of life," college friend Jason Weaver told the Amarillo Globe-News.

Four people -- including Everett -- have died as a result of the fires, which had burned through nearly a half million acres of land by Wednesday.

