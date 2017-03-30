Baylor grad returns to Central Texas as new UMHB provost

BELTON - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor has named a Baylor graduate as the new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Dr. John S. Vassar, who currently serves as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Louisiana State University, begins at UMHB on June 1. His hiring marks the end of a nationwide search that lasted nearly a year.

“He is a distinguished and gifted administrator and scholar, and he fits the high bar set when our provost search was launched—a visionary leader deeply committed to Christian education, academic excellence, innovation, and collaborative leadership," UMHB President Dr. Randy O'Rear said in a press release.

Dr. Vassar, who obtained his Ph.D. in religious studies from Baylor, holds a master's degree in theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a bachelor's degree in history from LSU Shreveport -- the same city where he was born.

“I am thrilled about the honor of serving the remarkable faculty, students, and staff of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor,” Dr. Vassar said in a statement.

He is a father to three children, who will join him and his wife in Texas.

Read more about Dr. Vassar by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV