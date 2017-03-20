Baylor sees record number of applicants despite sexual assault scandal

WACO - (AP) Baylor University has drawn a record number of freshmen applications despite a lingering sexual assault scandal that's led to lawsuits and the departure of top administrators.



The Houston Chronicle reports the Baptist university has received about 36,000 applications. Students have until May 1 to make a final admission decision.



University officials attribute the increase in applications to a strong and loyal brand in the state and outreach efforts to high school students.



The Dallas Morning News previously reported that Baylor saw its second-highest number of early-admission applications in school history.



Baylor is contending with lawsuits stemming from its handling of assault claims made against a number of former football players.



Students and alumni, meanwhile, have questioned its response to rape allegations on campus in recent years.

