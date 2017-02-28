WACO - A Baylor seminary student was arrested Monday on two counts of sexual assault of a child and deadly contact.

Police say 28-year-old Benjamin William Nelson was arrested at his Waco home by the Whitney Police Department and taken to Hill County Jail.

The charges came after a mother caught her 13-year-old daughter with Nelson in the parking lot of a strip center near the family's home.

Police say the deadly conduct charge came after the suspect nearly hit the mother and victim when reversing his car and exciting the scene.

Officers also say the victim confirmed that she and the suspect had been texting via "Snapchat" for about two weeks, agreeing to meet in this predetermined location that day.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Nelson was a pastor at a small Baptist church west of Hillsboro. He was also attending George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University.

Officials are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Whitney Police Department.

