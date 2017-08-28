Baylor shelters Rice volleyball team, as Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston

As the rain continued to pelt Houston Monday, Baylor University extended a helping hand to Rice University's women's volleyball team.

Baylor offered the team housing, practice facilities, and food on campus.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone's daughter Shelby plays for the Rice Owls.

"We have many students on the Baylor campus. Families live in the affected area. So, we are making sure that they are taken care of. And, we are helping support them in any way we can, as their families go through this. We are also reaching out to the Red Cross, emergency management folks in Texas to see how we can help as this progresses," Dr. Livingstone said.

