Baylor buys advertising to improve struggling reputation

Jim Hice, KCEN 2:16 PM. CST March 09, 2017

WACO - Baylor University's Vice President for Marketing and Communications, Jason Cook, announced through Twitter Thursday a partnership with the Texas Tribune marketing platform "to communicate the Baylor response with thought leaders across TX."

Cook also tweeted the partnership will "spotlight our commitment and unprecedented response to sexual assault."

A statement sent to Channel 6 from Baylor reads, "This is a marketing partnership with the Texas Tribune that will include advertising and paid content to tell the story of Baylor’s commitment and response to the issue of sexual assault."

Baylor has been at the center of a sexual assault scandal since last year, when a review found the University's handling of sexual assaults was seriously flawed.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the University by alleged victims of sexual assault.  A judge ruled on Tuesday a lawsuit brought by ten "Jane Does" will move forward.

