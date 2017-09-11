Baylor student, former deputy arrested in prostitution sting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WACO - Waco police arrested 17 people in a prostitution sting held over the weekend at two area hotels.

A former Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputy who now works for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and a Baylor student were one of the 17 people arrested.

Out of the arrested, 14 were johns, two were arrested for prostitution and one for drugs.

The Waco Street Crimes Unit conducted the sting.

