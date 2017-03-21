Baylor students compete for $100K on game show hosted by Baylor alum

A group of Baylor students will compete on a new ESPN quiz show called "Bracket Genius," debuting this week.

The Baylor team includes Baylor business fellow Kat Largent of Spring, TX; senior university scholar Daniel Notman of Miami, FL; and senior secondary education major Trevor Taylor of San Antonio.

They will compete against students from South Carolina in the show's second episode, airing Wednesday at 4:30 CT on ESPN2.

The show, which is basically an academic version of March Madness, pits students from Sweet 16 schools against each other to answer trivia questions that aren't necessarily sports-related. The game show will be hosted by Baylor grad Trey Wingo '85, who currently co-hosts SportsCenter.

“I’m excited to be a part of the show and channel my inner Wink Martindale,” Wingo said. “This show, like all the best things in life, is all about the kids.”

The three Baylor students competing were chosen by ESPN producers after being nominated by various academic units at the University, then passing an audition via video chat.

The bracket-style game show has a grand prize of $100,000.

