Baylor superfan headed to the Sweet Sixteen

WACO - If you have ever been to a Baylor men’s basketball game at the Ferrell Center, chances are you may have seen or heard Chris Fuentes.

For the 32-year-old pre-k gym teacher, cheering on his beloved bears isn’t just a past time – it’s a way of life, one that he’s been passionate about for the better part of two decades.

“1999, every home game since ’99,” he said.

That’s right, Fuentes hasn’t missed a home game in 18 years.

During that time span, he’s seen three different head coaches, and watched as the bears have experience their fair share of ups and downs.

He’s also gotten married since his first game, and the fan club has grown.

“I have an 11-year-old and a six-year-old and their little crazy fans as well,” he said.

That’s why after the bears clinched a spot in the sweet sixteen on Sunday, his wife decided to take action.

“She set it up while I was at work,” Fuentes said.

His wife put together a crowdfunding website and titled it Help Fuentes Follow the Bears, and shared it on Facebook.

The donations came pouring in and within 24 hours, they had reached their $1,000 goal and then some.

Fuentes said he was just blown away by everyone’s kindness and generosity.

He will board a plane Friday and head to New York City for the first time in his life and watch his beloved bears in action in the Big apple, a dream that has been 18 years in the making.

“To be able to see a game at Madison Square Garden, the mecca, is unbelievable,” he said. “I’m beyond excited.”

But before he takes in the sights and sounds of the big city, his main focus will be on priority number one.

“First and foremost Friday is a business day,” he said. “Gotta take care of the game first.”

For Fuentes, this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and come Friday night he’s hoping to witness a part of basketball history as well.

© 2017 KCEN-TV