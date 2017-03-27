Baylor WBB: 2 Earn Associated Press All-America Awards

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball sophomore Kalani Brown and redshirt senior Alexis Jones received Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention recognition on Monday. Jones is a second-time honorable mention honoree, while Brown is a first time selection.

Baylor has had 14 players earn a total of 24 AP All-American accolades all-time.

Brown led the Lady Bears this season in scoring (15.4), field goal percentage (.679), rebounding (8.2) and shot blocking (2.0). On the season, she compiled a team-high 11 double-doubles appearing 26 times as a starter and 11 times off the bench. Brown registered eight 20-point performances this season in 21.4 minutes per game, including a career-high 35-point effort in which she scored half of Baylor’s point total in a come-from-behind win at No. 6/8 Texas.

The Slidell, La., native is a three-time Big 12 Player of the Week honoree, unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection and Big 12 All-Defensive Team pick. She is also one of 11 players named to the WBCA All-Region 3 squad.

Through two seasons at Baylor, Brown possesses the highest career field goal percentage (.647). She also ranks in the top 10 on the Lady Bears’ sophomore lists for rebounds (No. 3 - 305), blocks (No. 4 - 73) and points scored (No. 8 - 569).

Jones averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest for Baylor. She played in 30 games with 27 starts and averaged 27.2 minutes per game. She recorded six 20-point games, including a career-high 30-point game at No. 22/25 Tennessee.

The Irving, Texas, native recorded the only triple-double of the season for a Big 12 Conference player with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against No. 20/20 Oklahoma. It is only the sixth triple-double in Baylor history and the first in points-rebounds-assists triple-double in program history.

Jones is a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week and once selected as Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Week. She was a unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection and one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award. Jones remains in consideration for the Wooden Award.

Jones ends her career second in three-point field goal percentage (.411), fourth in assist average (4.6), eighth in three-point field goals made (132) and ninth three-point field goal attempts (321) at Baylor.

