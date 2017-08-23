WACO - Dr. Reagan Ramsower, Baylor University's senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be stepping down from his positions in May. That announcement came in a letter to faculty and staff from the university's president, Dr. Linda Livingstone, on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Ramsower joined Baylor University as a faculty member in 1983 and joined the school's administration department in 2000.

In a statement of his own, Dr. Ramsower said, "In 2000, after 17 years as a professor, I was asked to serve in a fulltime administrative capacity for Baylor University. Most recently, I felt it important to help Baylor through a very difficult time in the University’s history. This is an institution that I love dearly and has been a part of my family for many generations. With the hiring of President Livingstone, the door has opened for a new Baylor administration, and she has my full support and help as she leads the University into the future and rebuilds a fresh leadership team for Baylor."

