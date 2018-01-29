BBB investigates Waco-based online retailer after hundreds of complaints

The Better Business Bureau announced Monday it was investigating a small, Waco-based online retailer that hundreds of customers claim took money but never delivered merchandise.

All Things Country, LLC is a family-owned business that operates a website that sells western-themed items.

According to the BBB, customers in 46 states and Canada have lodged 447 complaints against the business in the last three years -- with more than half the complaints being made in the last 12 months. Most of the customers said their orders never arrived, the BBB said.

"Communications with All Things Country came to a halt beginning in 2017," said the BBB. "Within the last year, letters, phone calls, and consumer complaints have gone unanswered. Currently, 159 consumer complaints have yet to receive a response from the business."

On Oct. 3, 2017, the BBB placed its own order for a Camo Leather Realtree Wallet priced at $43.30. The BBB said it promptly received a confirmation email that said the order would be shipped within 6-10 business days. But, it took nearly two months for anything to be shipped, the BBB said. And, when the item did arrive, it was allegedly the wrong item.

"BBB received a $20 Bronze and Silver 12 Gauge Shotgun Stretch Bracelet with a tag labeled “Costume Jewelry Made in China," the BBB said.

The BBB tried to contact the business for a refund and a statement regarding Monday's announcement. But, the nonprofit organization said the business' listed phone number no longer works. Channel 6 emailed the business for comment Monday. We will update this story if we hear back.

"All Things Country appears to continue operations and taking orders and monies from consumers across North America," the BBB said. "Consumers who have not received products or a refund from All Things Country should consider disputing the charge with their credit card companies."

The BBB offered the below advice when shopping online.

• Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

• Think before your click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.

• Beware of phishing. Phishing emails can look like a message from a well-known brand, but clicking on unfamiliar links can place you at risk for malware and/or identity theft. One popular scam claims to be from a package-delivery company with links to “tracking information” on an order you don’t remember making. Don’t click!

• Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.

• Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.

