Bears close out season with 31-12 victory over Boise State

PHOENIX - The Baylor Bears closed out a challenging season with a 31-12 victory over Boise State Tuesday night at the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix.

Baylor played all season under the shadow of a sexual assault scandal that cost coach Art Briles his job in May.

The Bears lost their prolific quarterback to a gruesome ankle injury and spiraled downward with a long losing streak.

Winning a bowl game in a rout won’t wash any of that away, but it was a positive end to a difficult season.

KD Cannon set a Cactus Bowl-record with 14 catches, 226 yards, and two touch downs, helping the team close out the challenging season.

The Bears went out with a win by revving up their quick-hitting offense again behind freshman quarterback Zach Smith, who threw for 375 yards and three scores.

Baylor Football Head Coach said it is very rewarding for him to get a win and to watch the kids play as hard as they did.

“I’m very gratified that we won tonight,” he said. “But mostly because of our players and our coaches. They’ve put in a lot of hard work and I’m just blessed and honored to have a chance to be here this season with these coaches and players.”

Baylor Linebacker Aiavion Edwards said the win was huge for the team.

“This whole week preparing, we’ve been preparing for the run game. They’ve done a great job this season,” Edwards said. “Their running back has done an amazing job. He’s one of the best.”

Baylor will be looking to get back to its winning ways under new coach Matt Rhule.

