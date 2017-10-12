Beef product produced under H-E-B label recalled

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON - J&B Sausage Company Inc is issuing a recall of about 12,816 pounds of fully cooked shredded beef products.

The Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ Sauce items, were produced under the H-E-B label on Sept. 16, 2017, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

J Bar B Foods, a Waelder, Texas establishment said the products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.

The following products are subject to recall:

28-oz. trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

16-oz trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

The products subject to recall have the number “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspections. The items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

J Bar B Foods received notification about the problem Wednesday from their consignee that a consumer complaint had been received regarding foreign material, specifically plastic, in the product.

FSIS said there has been no confirmed reports of injury or reactions due to consumption.

They said anyone who is concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and also throw the product away or return the item to the store.

