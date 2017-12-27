Beef product recalled after HEB employees discover foreign matter

HEB recalled more than 4,000 pounds of beef stew product after employees at a San Antonio store found foreign matter in the product Sunday.

Approximately 4,702 pounds of the product may have been contaminated with plastic and metal, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The boneless beef stew items were produced on December 13 and the following products are subject to recall.

Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.

Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.

Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew Kit.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. #D” next to the USDA mark of inspection of EST. 7231 on the side of the tray.

Swift beef Co. doing business as JBS USA Food Company, a Cactus, Texas establishment shipped the items to HEB retail stores in Texas.

On the date of discovery, HEB locked the sales of all stew meat from their registers and pulled all products from their shelves in all stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, the FSIS said.

