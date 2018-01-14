Belfalls fire displaces family of four, Troy VFD calls home 'total loss'

A family of four was displaced Sunday evening after a fire burned their mobile home, according to Troy Fire Chief Justin Jackson.

Firefighters from Troy VFD were dispatched at 4:07 p.m. to the 9700 block of FM 935 in Belfalls on a structure fire call.

When units arrived at the scene, firefighters reported heavy black smoke and a fire blazing from a single wide mobile home. The mobile home sustained heavy smoke damage, fire damage and was considered a total loss by Troy VFD.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within an hour, according to Jackson.

The fire displaced a family of four and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the affected family.

A member of the family sent Channel 6 these photos of the fire's aftermath:

Troy VFD responded with three units and 12 firefighters, Rogers FD responded with two units and four firefighters, Little River FD responded with one unit and three firefighters, Westphalia FD responded with one unit and two firefighters, and Temple EMS provided a medic unit with two personnel.

The Bell County Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine a cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist the family. For more information, click here.

