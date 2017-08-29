Bell Co. Sheriff: Center for evacuees will stay open for as long it needs to be

For the second day, Bell County is continuing to take in evacuees.

The receiving center has moved from the Bell County Expo Center to the east side of the annex building in Belton.

Evacuees are still coming to terms with the devastation and uncertainty as to what they will return to when they go back.

“Your life changes over night, so you don’t know. You know you watch the news,” Farah McBride said. “if you’re going to be able to go home or what. You don’t know what your life is going to be like.”

Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange told Channel 6 he wants evacuees to know that all are welcome and that the receiving center will remain open for as long as it needs to be.

