Bell Co. Sheriff's Dept. needs help finding teen

Police look for missing Bell County teen

KCEN Web Team , KCEN 6:28 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

BELL COUNTY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Tiffanie Henry. Henry was last seen around midnight on Sept. 2. She stands 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs 245 pounds.

Bell County Sheriff's Department T.J. Cruz said Henry went missing from the 300 block of Triple 7 estates in Bell County, in the Killeen area.

Anyone with information in regards to Henry's whereabouts is asked to call 254-933-5412.

