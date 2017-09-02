Bell Co. Sheriff's Dept. needs help finding teen

Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

BELL COUNTY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Tiffanie Henry. Henry was last seen around midnight on Sept. 2. She stands 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs 245 pounds.

Bell County Sheriff's Department T.J. Cruz said Henry went missing from the 300 block of Triple 7 estates in Bell County, in the Killeen area.

Anyone with information in regards to Henry's whereabouts is asked to call 254-933-5412.

