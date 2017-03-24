KCEN
Bell Co. SO looking for missing Killeen woman

Brandon Gray , KCEN 6:53 PM. CDT March 24, 2017

KILLEEN - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Killeen woman.

Peggy Bettencourt, 50, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Harker Heights area, officials said. 

Her car was last seen on FM 2484 and Gravel Crossing Road around 7:45 a.m. Friday. Bettencourt’s sister found her car later that morning around 11:30 a.m.

Bettencourt is described as 5’5 tall, brown hair, with blue eyes.


Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-933-5412.

