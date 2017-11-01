Bell County Grand Jury indicts woman in Killeen daycare death case

KILLEEN - A Bell County Grand Jury indicted Courtney Seleste Casanas Wednesday evening and she is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony.
According to police, the grand jury reviewed a controversial case involving the death of a toddler at a killeen at-home daycare. The case involves one-year-old Jaxson Reed who died after his unlicensed babysitter left him unattended in a car seat.
The family was at the courthouse Wednesday when the news that the case was before a grand jury came down. Many appeared to be crying tears of relief, hugging and laughing. It was a very different scene from how the day began.
The day started with the Reed family protesting outside of the Bell County Justice Complex and calling for Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza's removal.
Casanas will be arraigned by Justice of the Peace Wednesday night or Friday morning and a bond will also be set.
