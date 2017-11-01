Bell County Grand Jury indicts woman in Killeen daycare death case

Progress made in daycare death case

KILLEEN - A Bell County Grand Jury indicted Courtney Seleste Casanas Wednesday evening and she is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony.

According to police, the grand jury reviewed a controversial case involving the death of a toddler at a killeen at-home daycare. The case involves one-year-old Jaxson Reed who died after his unlicensed babysitter left him unattended in a car seat.

The family was at the courthouse Wednesday when the news that the case was before a grand jury came down. Many appeared to be crying tears of relief, hugging and laughing. It was a very different scene from how the day began.

The day started with the Reed family protesting outside of the Bell County Justice Complex and calling for Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza's removal.

When the day started Jaxson's family hadn't heard an update on his case in six months and they were frustrated to say the least. Jaxson was found unresponsive tangled in car seat straps at an unlicensed at home daycare in Killeen back in May. He died two months later in July.

"He is gone because of somebody else's negligence somebody deciding not to do their job. My grandson is gone," Jaxson's grandmother Esia Reed said.

"It's more than frustrating it's infuriating. Everyone wants us to stay calm but how can we stay calm if no one is reassuring us of what's going on," Jaxson's Father Jeronte Reed said.

Casanas will be arraigned by Justice of the Peace Wednesday night or Friday morning and a bond will also be set.

