Bell County Judge who set $4-Billion bond reprimanded by the state

Facebook

BELTON - Bell County Justice of the Peace, Claudia Brown, who set a $4-Billion bond for a Killeen murder suspect, received a public reprimand Tuesday from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Brown issued the record setting bond for Antonio Willis in February saying she was trying to make a point that bonds are already too high in America and that people shouldn't be forced to sit in jail because they can't pay a bond.

The reprimand, posted to the commission's website, says Judge Brown "failed to comply with the law and maintain competence in the law, failed to be patient, dignified and courteous with and through words and conduct indicated she was swayed by partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism."

The commission also concluded that by setting a bond for her son, Kevin Anton Davis, at $2-thousand, she "allowed her relationship with her son to influence her conduct and failed to disqualify herself."

The commission ordered Judge Brown to participate in two hours of instruction in the area of magistration with a mentor to be chosen by the commission.

© 2017 KCEN-TV