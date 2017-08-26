Bell County Museum opens doors to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Photo: Bell County Museum/Facebook (Photo: Custom)

Thousands of people evacuated the Texas coast ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Some of those evacuees are expected to move north into Central Texas, where shelters were being prepared Saturday.

To help ease the minds of those evacuees, the Bell County Museum announced it would offer free admission to anyone displaced by the storm. The museum, which will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, will host board games, activities and free coffee for families traveling to Central Texas to escape dangerous Hurricane Harvey conditions.

Even though Central Texas was not suffering a direct hit Saturday morning, residents were still encouraged to use caution. There were flash flood watches and tornado watches in effect for Central Texas, as storm bands from Hurricane Harvey moved further into Texas. You can track the latest local weather conditions any time by clicking here.

The Bell County Museum was established in 1991 and preserves Central Texas' heritage. The facility, which is located at 201 N. Main Street in Belton, can be reached at 254-933-5243. Click here for a list of exhibits. Click here for directions.

© 2017 KCEN-TV