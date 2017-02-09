Bell County PRCA rodeo to host Military Appreciation Night

Bell County PRCA Rodeo logo. Photo: www.bellcountyrodeo.com

BELL COUNTY - It’s that time of year again!

The Bell County PRCA Rodeo is in its 30th year and Thursday night, they are celebrating the men and women who serve.

The Rodeo in conjunction with the Bell County Youth Fair & Livestock Show blows ino the Bell County Expo Center nightly at 7:30 p.m. from February 9-11.

Tickets range from $13-$20.

Learn more about the event here.

(© 2017 KCEN)