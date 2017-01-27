Bell County residents can claim cash for unclaimed property

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

BELL COUNTY - Bell County residents have more than $22 million in the state’s unclaimed property that they could receive back at the Unclaimed Property Search Event on Feb 1.

At the event residents will have an opportunity to search through unclaimed property online, fill out claim forms and hear questions answered from representatives of the Texas Comptroller’s office and Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, mineral interest or royalty payments, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe deposit box contents.

The goal is to reunite more than 28 million properties with their rightful owners.

“I encourage Texans to search for their money online or contact my office to claim their rightful property,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

To search or find unclaimed property visit here or call 800-321-CASH (2274).

(© 2017 KCEN)