Bell County Sheriffs arrest 20 in prostitution sting

BELL COUNTY - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is cracking down on human sex trafficking after a two-day prostitution sting landed 20 men in jail.

Thirteen active duty soldiers ranked from Private E-2, Master Sergeant, Major and Chief Warrant Officer 3.

Bell County Police said the other seven men were business men from the central Texas area. The two-day operation happened at motels in Killeen and Salado. Police said once an ad was placed online, it took 20 minutes for the men to start responding.

Police said some of the men were experienced in this crime. One suspect told authorities he came from Waco because it was “too hot” and McLennan County Officers were cracking down to prostitution. The suspect came to Killeen and still got caught, but the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said they will not tolerate this either.

“We want to warn those who like to surf the dark web that If you see addresses listed in Bell County, you don’t know what you’re dealing with,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said. “it could be the police and in certain instances like these guys working for military, they’re career is probably over.”

The sting was a part of the National John Suppression Initiative Operation. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said they are thankful for the assistance of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

All 20 men arrested were taken to the Bell County Jail and all have made bond.

Two suspects are facing possible felony charges for soliciting sex with a person under the age of 18.

