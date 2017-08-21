Courtesy: SafeWise.com (Photo: Custom)

BELLMEAD - In a report released by safewise.com, Bellmead, Texas, ranked number 10 on a list of the "30 most dangerous cities in America."

Bellmead dropped four spots from its number six ranking on the list in 2016.

Safewise's rankings were based on both violent crime and property crime per capita.

In Bellmead, 10.15 violent crimes and 110.55 property crimes were committed per 1,000 people, according to the report.





Courtesy: SafeWise.com

Generally, cities across America are becoming safer from year to year. The Brennan Center for Justice reported crime rates have steadily decreased since 1991, when national crime rates peaked at 5,856 crimes 100,000 people.

However, despite the crime rate decrease overall, the depiction of American cities becoming more dangerous derives from the increase of "violent crime." The FBI estimated that violent crime increased 3.9% nationally from 2014 to 2015, while property crime fell 2.6% in the same time span.

Overall crime rates in America have dropped, despite the rise of violent crime, because property crime occurs much more frequently than violent crime. According to the FBI report, there were 3.73 violent crimes per 1,000 people versus 24.87 property crimes per 1,000 people.

Bellmead was not the only Texas city on the list, either. Humble, Texas, a northeastern Houston suburb, dropped one spot on the list from 11 in 2016 to 12 in 2017.

Humble's crime statistics varied slightly compared to Bellmead's. 9.53 violent crimes and 107.54 property crimes were committed per 1,000 people in Humble.

