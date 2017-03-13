Bellmead man arrested for beating wife and daughter

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BELLMEAD - A Bellmead man was arrested for beating his wife and teen daughter over the weekend.

Bellmead Police Officers said Jessie Moreno, 64, assaulted his wife and 14-year-old daughter during an argument that turned violent inside a residence in the 100 block of Kane Street on Saturday. Detectives said Moreno struck his wife with his hands and, when his daughter tried to stop him, he grabbed the daughter by her hair and kicked her in the face.

Police said the wife managed to get Moreno off their daughter by hitting him in the groin -- at which point he ran off. But, both the wife and daughter suffered injuries.

"The responding officers could see that they both had visible injuries," Detective Kory Martin said in a press release.

While officers were on scene, Moreno returned home and was arrested. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with injury to a child and assault, police confirmed Monday.

