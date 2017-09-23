Bellmead Police: Escapee back in custody

BELLMEAD - A woman is back in custody Saturday after she escaped police custody on Tuesday, according to Bellmead Police.

Angela Sturdivant, 34, was arrested for a theft of $4.97 brownies and $5.98 fabric glue at a local Wal-Mart and transported to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday Sept. 19. At the jail, Sturdivant told jail staff that she had a medical incident while in the patrol unit on the way to the facility, according to police.

The jail staff advised that Sturdivant must receive medical clearance before she would be able to be incarcerated. The officer subsequently transported her to a local medical facility for evaluation.

During the allotted time, Sturdivant claimed she needed to use the restroom, according to Bellmead Police. The officer allowed Studivant to use the restroom and was informed shortly after that there was a second door located inside the restroom.

Sturdivant escaped through the second door, out of the hospital and the officer unable to immediately locate her, police said.

The Bellmead Police Department found Sturdivant in the 1100 block of Woodbrine Street Saturday. Police were able to take Sturdivant into custody at the home.

Police informed Studivant she was back in custody for her previous charge of theft under $100, as well as a new charge for escape from custody.

The Bellmead Police Department said it thanks the support and information received from the community that led to the apprehension.

The department went on to say it strives to better the community in all aspects and enforce all laws for a safer city.

© 2017 KCEN-TV