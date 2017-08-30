Belton animal shelter take in Harvey pets

BELTON - Evacuees from Harvey’s wrath did not travel alone – many going to Bell County brought their furry family members with them.

Some of those pets are staying at nearby animal shelters

Tim Cook, Bell County Animal Shelter’s Acting Manager said so far, they have taken in 68 animals, including seven cats, three birds, and two sugar gliders – all belonging to evacuees from Brazoria county.

Cook also sent an additional 24 animals to nearby shelters Wednesday.

A reunion for one woman and her family dog as she heads to Dallas to stay with family for now.

Central Texas residents are banding together to collect items to help pets in need. The School of Wags in Harker Heights is collecting donations Friday through Sunday to fill a large truck at Sam’s Club – trucking them down to the Houston area to help the animals left behind.

Meanwhile, Nina Shultze and her animal loving friends are headed down Friday with nearly a dozen volunteers to lend a hand.

“Our love for animals is deep,” she said.





