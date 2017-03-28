Belton ISD authorizes $1.5 million land purchase

System.Object

BELTON - The Belton ISD School Board voted unanimously Monday to authorize the more than $1.5 million purchase of 109 acres of land that could eventually hold an elementary school, along with an additional middle or high school.

The lot, which is located near Loop 121 and Shanklin Road in Belton, is part of the district's long-term strategy to manage a fast-growing student population. To be clear, the school board has made no decision about what schools would be built on the property, and the upcoming bond election -- which includes funding for two new schools -- has nothing to do with this latest purchase.

The bond election would fund the BISD 2025 plan, which is intended to handle growth over the next few years. But, the new purchase indicates the district is eyeing enrollment management strategies for the decades that follow.

“We’ve been focused on how much capacity is needed to accommodate our growth through at least 2025, and we have a plan that gets us there. I’m also glad that we’re continuing to look beyond that," School Board President Randy Pittenger said in a statement. "This purchase will position Belton ISD to successfully manage our fast growth in decades to come.”

Last decade, more than 3,000 students joined the district, and a long-term analysis by a demographer suggests Belton ISD could one day have more than 28,000 students.

"Looking out 20 or 30 years, we realized that the question was less whether Belton ISD would have two comprehensive high schools and more whether we’d have three or more," Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said in a statement.

Without new buildings, Belton ISD said its middle and elementary schools would be at or near capacity by 2019, with the high schools at maximum capacity by 2021.

