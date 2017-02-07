Belton ISD calls for multimillion-dollar bond election for new schools, upgrades

System.Object

TEMPLE - Belton ISD has called for a multimillion-dollar bond election.

The election will be held on May 6th. If the $149.7 million bond is approved, a new elementary school and high school will be built in West Temple.

The elementary school will be located near the intersection of Poison Oak Road and Carriage House Drive in Temple. The school would open in the fall of 2019.

A proposed 2,500 student high school will be built on land adjacent to High Point Elementary School near the intersection of FM 317 and FM 2483 in Temple. The cost to build and outfit the high school would be $125.6 million. The campus would open in the fall of 2020.

The Wall Street Auditorium in Downtown Belton would also receive upgrades. The facility is often used by schools and community groups for performances. More events would be hosted if it had modern systems and updated equipment, officials stated. The estimated cost for upgrades is $1.1 million.

