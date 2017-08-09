Belton ISD needs community input on new high school

System.Object

TEMPLE - Belton Independent School District is seeking the community's input on the new high school the city is planning to open.

The district released an online survey asking community input on the name, colors and mascot for the campus.

Voters approved a $149.7 million bond in May for a new elementary school and high school to be built in west Temple. The bond passed with a 60 to 40 percent margin.

The new campus that has a projected opening of 2020. Grades will begin at nine and 10, and another grade will be added in each of the following two years. The first senior class will graduate in 2023.

Belton ISD stated the goal is for every student to have the same educational opportunities regardless of the school that they attend. Academic and extra-curricular offerings at the new high school will mirror those at Belton High School to the extent possible, the school district stated.

Link to the survey: https://www.bisd.net/cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=290

