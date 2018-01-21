Belton ISD student struck in hit-and-run, officials say

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

A Belton ISD student was struck in a hit-and-run Saturday night, according to City of Belton spokesperson Paul Romer.

Officials were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Industrial Park Road in Belton after receiving a 9-1-1 call around 7:10 p.m. claiming a 16-year-old girl was hit while jogging.

The driver was arrested, taken to Bell County Jail, and charged with failure to stop and render aid, which is a felony.

The girl's condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

