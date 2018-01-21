KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Belton ISD student struck in hit-and-run, officials say

KCEN 7:37 PM. CST January 21, 2018

A Belton ISD student was struck in a hit-and-run Saturday night, according to City of Belton spokesperson Paul Romer. 

Officials were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Industrial Park Road in Belton after receiving a 9-1-1 call around 7:10 p.m. claiming a 16-year-old girl was hit while jogging.

The driver was arrested, taken to Bell County Jail, and charged with failure to stop and render aid, which is a felony. 

The girl's condition was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

© 2018 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories