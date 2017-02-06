Belton PD asking for public's help to locate runaway teen

Brianna Truelove, 16, ran away from her Belton home on January 31, 2017. Photo: Belton Police Department

BELTON - Belton police are asking for the public’s help to help locate a runaway teen girl.

Brianna Truelove, 16, ran away from her Belton home on Tuesday January 31,2017, officials said.

Truelove is a Belton High School student with ties to the Temple area. She has sandy, light brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 5’5” tall.

She was last seen Friday in the Temple area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.

