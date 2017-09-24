Belton volunteer dentistry celebrates a year of service, needs more volunteers

Body of Christ community Clinic in Belton

BELTON - It is a special day for a Belton dental clinic.

The Body of Christ Community Clinic is celebrating one year in its new clinic.

Executive Director Donna Dunn said the Body of Christ Community Dental Clinic has been able to double the number of patients they can see. In the past year, the free clinic which partners with 14 area churches has been able to see almost 600 patients.

That’s in large part to the new clinic. The building for the clinic was donated by a church and now includes six operatories where dentists can see and work on patients. That number is up from the previous space.

They have been able to help free more people from pain and one patient told Channel 6 the clinic helps spiritually as well.

As they clinic continues to grow, Dunn said they still have needs – the biggest one like any volunteer-run organization is people.

“Everyone that mans this clinic, the dentists, the dental hygienists, the dental assistants, are all volunteer and we need more,” Dunn said. “We have a large group of dentists here in the Belton area and we could really use their help for even four hours a month.”

The clinic is open Thursday nights and “whenever they can get a dentist in the door.”

Information:

Body of Christ Community Clinic

Address: 2210 Holland Rd B, Belton, TX 76513

Phone: 254-939-9500

