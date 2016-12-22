Berlin Attacker Shot Dead in Milan

ITALY -- Italian police confirm the Berlin Christmas market attacker was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Italy's Interior Minister Marco Minnity says an officer stopped a person in Milan who looked like the suspect Tunisian national Anis Amri.

He says the suspect then took his gun and shot at the police officer who was asking him for identification.

The officer shot back killing the suspect.

The Interior Minister says the man killed is "Without a shadow of doubt" the Berlin market attacker.

This after U.S. Intelligence sources told NBC News the man allegedly behind the wheel - Anis Amri - was on their radar for having links to ISIS. And was on a terror watch list.

And it reportedly took police a full 24 hours after the attack, and a second search, to find Amir's wallet and ID card inside the truck… which plowed into a busy Christmas market killing 12 people.







(© 2016 KCEN)