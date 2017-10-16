Bicyclist bikes into car at Taco Bell, gets airlifted to hospital

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A bicyclist was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple after he biked into a compact car near the Taco Bell located at 1313 S Fort Hood St. in Killeen late Monday afternoon, according to Killeen Police.

A black Chevy Cruze was exiting a private drive near the Taco Bell when the 25-year-old bicyclist, who was biking north on the southbound side of Fort Hood Street, biked into the car, according to Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in stable condition, Miramontez said.

The female driver of the Chevy Cruze was not hurt, according to police.

