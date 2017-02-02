BLR to attend Baylor University's town hall meeting on governance reform

System.Object

WACO - The Bears for Leadership Reform accepted the Baylor Line foundation’s invitation to participate in a town hall meeting on governance reform with Baylor University Thursday, the president stated.

The meeting will happen on February 15 in Waco.

The Bears for Leadership Reform is a group of alumni, students, and faculty dedicated to positive governance reform at Baylor University.

BLR President John Eddie Williams said in a statement that the organization is pleased that the Baylor Line foundation has organized this important town hall and are honored to be included.

Read the full statement below:

“We are pleased that the Baylor Line Foundation has organized this important town hall, are honored to be included, and hope the Board of Regents will accept the Foundation’s invitation to engage directly with the Baylor Family about the tragic sexual assault scandal that has engulfed our university. “Regents talking directly and publicly with the Baylor Family is long overdue and this would be a good first step in beginning to restore trust in their leadership and their handling of this crisis. “The Baylor Family has many valid questions and concerns about transparency, accountability and governance, and the town hall presents an excellent opportunity for the Regents to address those questions and hear from alumni, students, and faculty.”

