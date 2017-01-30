Body of missing Rockdale woman found in shallow grave

LYONS - The body of the 34-year-old Rockdale woman missing since Jan. 19 was discovered this weekend in a shallow grave in Burleson County.

According to Rockdale Police Chief Thomas Harris, Emily Hacker’s body was discovered Saturday near the town of Lyons.

Police say a property owner located a body with Hacker's description Saturday afternoon when searing for the source of a foul odor on his land. Upon discovery he notified Burleson County Sheriff's Office. The body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Four people have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the disappearance of Hacker. Edward Berry, 29 was arrested in Washington County while John Wayne Stewart, 36, was arrested in Burleson County, Candice Jones, 29, arrested in Bell County and Ashley Wesson Zawadzke, 23, arrested in Milam County.

Hacker was reported missing early on Jan. 19 after police say an incident occurred in a Rockdale home.

Upon initial search Rockdale police and Texas Rangers failed to find evidence a violent crime had occurred but Lt. J.D. Newlin said a subsequent search discovered evidence sufficient to file charges. Newlin also said that all four people arrested were believed to have been in the room when the incident that led to the disappearance occurred.

Newlin said at the time that charges could be upgraded pending on “future developments”.

