Body pulled from Lake Whitney identified as Dallas Man

Photo Courtesy: US Army Corp of Engineers

BOSQUE COUNTY - Authorities have identified the man whose body was discovered February 28 in Lake Whitney as 35-year-old Dallas man.

William Thomas Gilbreath had been reported missing to the Dallas Police Department.

The Texas Rangers assisted the Dallas Police Department and Bosque County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

No further details on the incident have been released.

