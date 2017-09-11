BOIL WATER: Boil water notice issued for East Crawford WSC

System.Object

A boil water notice was issued Monday to all customers of East Crawford WSC.

The notice was issued due to conditions which have occurred due to loss of system pressure because of construction.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify the public.

Any questions regarding this matter may contact Don Brandon at 254-723-1834 or Clay Plemons 254-709-5638.

