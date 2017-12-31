KCEN
Boil water notice issued for Coryell City Water Supply District customers

Brandon Gray, KCEN 12:18 PM. CST December 31, 2017

The Coryell City Water Supply District has issued a boil water notice customers in certain areas.

Customers in the following areas are affected:

  • FM 215
  • FM 929
  • CR 245
  • CR 247
  • CR 248
  • CR 249
  • CR 258
  • CR 266
  • Bohne Road
  • Middle Bosque Road

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes and cooled prior to use.

Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted. 

