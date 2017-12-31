Boil water notice issued for Coryell City Water Supply District customers

System.Object

The Coryell City Water Supply District has issued a boil water notice customers in certain areas.

Customers in the following areas are affected:

FM 215

FM 929

CR 245

CR 247

CR 248

CR 249

CR 258

CR 266

Bohne Road

Middle Bosque Road

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes and cooled prior to use.

Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted.

© 2017 KCEN-TV