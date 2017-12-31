Boil water notice issued for Coryell City Water Supply District customers

The Coryell City Water Supply District has issued a boil water notice customers in certain areas.
Customers in the following areas are affected:
- FM 215
- FM 929
- CR 245
- CR 247
- CR 248
- CR 249
- CR 258
- CR 266
- Bohne Road
- Middle Bosque Road
Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes and cooled prior to use.
Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted.
