Boil water notice issued for East Bell Water Supply customers

BELL COUTY - East Bell Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for its customers effective August 18.

Customers in the communities of Zabcikville, Seaton, Ratibor, Red Ranger, Leedale, Cyclone, Ocker, Barclay, Oscar, and Stringtown are affected by the notice.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

Anyone with questions concerning this matter, may contact Randy Frei or Allen Frei at (254) 985-2611.



If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

