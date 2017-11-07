Boil water notice issued for Elm Creek Water Supply customers

A boil water notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for the following areas within the Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation:
- F.M. 107/Eddy Gatesville Parkway West of the City of Moody
- Blue Cut Road North
- Blue Cut Road South
- Alexander Road
- J.B. Vandiver Loop
- Country Club Road
- Old Country Road
- Wyatt Lane
- Spring Valley Road
- Joy Lynn Road
- Buckellen Lane
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then continue to boil for two minutes.
Anyone with questions regarding the notice are asked to contact the Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation at (254)853-3838.
