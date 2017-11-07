Boil water notice issued for Elm Creek Water Supply customers

System.Object

A boil water notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for the following areas within the Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation:

F.M. 107/Eddy Gatesville Parkway West of the City of Moody

Blue Cut Road North

Blue Cut Road South

Alexander Road

J.B. Vandiver Loop

Country Club Road

Old Country Road

Wyatt Lane

Spring Valley Road

Joy Lynn Road

Buckellen Lane

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then continue to boil for two minutes.

Anyone with questions regarding the notice are asked to contact the Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation at (254)853-3838.

