Boil water notice issued for Jarrell

JARRELL - The city of Jarrell is under a boil water notice due to a break in a six-inch water main.

Jarrell-Schwetner Water Supply Corporation is asking all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions:

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Water may be purchased or obtained from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

The public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

