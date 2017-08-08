KCEN
Boil water notice issued for Lott

Brandon Gray, KCEN 6:21 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

LOTT - The city of Lott is under a boil water notice, officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said due to a waterline breakage/rupture, they are notifying all Lott water customers to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to human consumption. Then water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then continued boiling for two minutes. 

